Northern parts of the valley could see a few inches of snow

TONIGHT

Snow will return into Saturday evening with snow showers becoming likely into Saturday night. We will need to monitor road conditions overnight into Sunday morning. Accumulation is likely and there will be an elevated risk for snowy roads across the entire area into the night. Lows will be around 30°. Snow will continue Sunday morning with the potential for additional accumulation.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow will be ongoing Sunday morning, and this storm system may result in slick morning travel conditions. We will be watching the track of this system closely and you will want to stay updated on the forecast as we get a better grasp on accumulation potential. The track of this storm system is something we will be monitoring as we may see a changeover to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon Sunday. That would help limit potential daytime snow accumulation Sunday. The risk for snow lingers into Monday with more lake effect snow developing. There is also a chance for a little more snow Tuesday with continued below average temperatures. The pattern begins to shift Wednesday with temperatures warming back into the 40s for the middle and latter part of next week.

