RADAR AND SATELLITE

Radar is steering clear of any disturbances. High pressure will keep weather dry tonight and Sunday.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are in the mid 60s. They will drop into the low 60s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for a calm evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Expect partly sunny skies to start Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

A few clouds and patchy fog are possible to start Sunday. Temperatures will reach the low 80s in the afternoon. Expect calm weather all day. A chance for showers comes into play overnight into Monday morning (40%). That chance for rain and a thunderstorm will last throughout Monday (60%).

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the low 60s.

SUNDAY

Plan for partly sunny skies and warm temperatures reaching the low 80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Monday (60%) with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will warm up in the middle of the week to the upper 80s Wednesday with another chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%). That chance will last into Thursday (40%) with high temperatures falling back into the 60s for the first day of fall. Cooler high temperatures will last into next weekend.