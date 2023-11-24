(WYTV)- Look up at night at the vastness of space, a sky full of stars and planets and asteroids, and a tool bag, just floating on by.

A lost tool bag from a NASA spacewalk and with a bit of luck and binoculars you can see it from Earth.

This past November 9, two astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara stepped outside the International Space Station to do some repairs.

They carried a tool bag that somehow became loose from them and slipped away. The bag is now orbiting the Earth and what began as a mishap has become a spectacle for amateur astronomers: spot the bag.

The tool bag is losing altitude and picking up speed, drifting ahead of the Space Station, about five minutes in front of it..soon to be ten.

You can spot it with binoculars, appearing like a faint star.

If you see the station, look just ahead of it and you may see the bag.

It’s time in orbit is limited. As it continues to descend, it should reenter Earth’s atmosphere between March and July of 2024 and disintegrate.

The bag of tools is no threat but it reminds us that as we reach into space, we’re bound to leave traces behind.

One final fact, what were the astronauts repairing?

The were simply replacing one of the 12 trundle bearing assemblies on the port solar alpha rotary joint…it allows the solar arrays to track the Sun and generate electricity to power the station.