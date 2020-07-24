Mostly sunny and less humid Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Fog this morning, mainly in Trumbull County. Visibility down to less than a mile. Cooler temperatures in the mid 60’s this morning and mostly clear skies.

Sunshine and clouds today, with a high in the low to mid 80’s.



CLEAR AND COMFORTABLE TONIGHT

Partly cloudy, cool and less humid tonight. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

Warmer Saturday, with sunshine and a high in the upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy and warmer Saturday night, low in the mid 60’s.

Partly sunny and a high around 90° Sunday. Partly cloudy and muggy Sunday night, low in the lower 70’s.



STORMS TO BREAK THE HEAT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Sun and clouds Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon. High around 90° Monday.

Scattered showers and isolated storms Sunday night. Low in the lower 60’s.





COOLING TUESDAY WITH ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

Chance for a morning shower or storm Tuesday. Cooler, with a high in the lower 80’s.



SEASONAL TEMPS AND MAINLY DRY MID TO LATE WEEK

Partly sunny Wednesday, isolated shower chance into the afternoon. High around 80°.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60’s into Thursday morning.

Partly sunny and a high in the lower 80’s Thursday. Isolated shower or storm possible.

Lower 60’s and a shower chance Thursday night.

Partly sunny and lower 80’s for Friday.