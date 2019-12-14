Mostly quiet and cool weather for your Sunday

More wintry weather arrives Monday and sticks around for the first half of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and quiet tonight with a chance for an isolated snow shower or flurry … lows near 30
— Cloudy and cool Sunday with scattered morning snow showers … highs in the low 30s
— Chances for snow Monday turning to a wintry mix Monday evening … highs in the mid 30s
— Snow likely Tuesday … highs in the low 30s
— Morning snow showers Wednesday … then clearing skies … highs in the mid 20s
— Sunny and cool Thursday … highs in the low 30s
— Mostly cloudy and a bit milder for next weekend … highs in the mid and upper 30s Friday and next Saturday