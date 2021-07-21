Most popular websites around the world

(WYTV) – What are we looking at on the Internet? Here are the top websites visited in the U.S.
- Google: 18 billion visits per month, 24 minutes per visit
- YouTube: Nearly 4.5 billion visits per month, 30:21 minutes per visit
- Facebook: 3.89 billion visits per month, 22:50 minutes per visit
- Amazon: 3.5 billion visits per month, 12.41 minutes per visit
- Wikipedia: 3.1 billion visits per month, 9 minutes per visit
The top five websites around the world:
- YouTube
- Wikipedia
In the United States, Amazon is fourth but worldwide Twitter is fourth.
Amazon is 13th worldwide. Where is Twitter in the U.S? It is number 6. Instagram is 9 and eBay is 11.