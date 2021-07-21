Most popular websites around the world

Home

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – What are we looking at on the Internet? Here are the top websites visited in the U.S.

  1. Google: 18 billion visits per month, 24 minutes per visit
  2. YouTube: Nearly 4.5 billion visits per month, 30:21 minutes per visit
  3. Facebook: 3.89 billion visits per month, 22:50 minutes per visit
  4. Amazon: 3.5 billion visits per month, 12.41 minutes per visit
  5. Wikipedia: 3.1 billion visits per month, 9 minutes per visit

The top five websites around the world:

  1. Google
  2. YouTube
  3. Facebook
  4. Twitter
  5. Wikipedia

In the United States, Amazon is fourth but worldwide Twitter is fourth.

Amazon is 13th worldwide. Where is Twitter in the U.S? It is number 6. Instagram is 9 and eBay is 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com