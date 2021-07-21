Most popular websites around the world

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – What are we looking at on the Internet? Here are the top websites visited in the U.S.

Google: 18 billion visits per month, 24 minutes per visit YouTube: Nearly 4.5 billion visits per month, 30:21 minutes per visit Facebook: 3.89 billion visits per month, 22:50 minutes per visit Amazon: 3.5 billion visits per month, 12.41 minutes per visit Wikipedia: 3.1 billion visits per month, 9 minutes per visit

The top five websites around the world:

Google YouTube Facebook Twitter Wikipedia



In the United States, Amazon is fourth but worldwide Twitter is fourth.

Amazon is 13th worldwide. Where is Twitter in the U.S? It is number 6. Instagram is 9 and eBay is 11.