(WYTV)- What’s life like after a big lottery win?

It can be glamorous at first but about 70% of all big lottery winners lose or spend all their money in five years or less. People they thought were friends take advantage of them, immediately.

One family bought an eight bedroom, seven bath, 10,000 square foot mansion because they could.

Now they’re trying to sell it, they never stopped to think it’s impractical for a family of four.

The really wealthy look down on you.

One couple said they moved into an exclusive neighborhood, planned a huge Fourth of July party and invited all the neighbors. No one came, they thought we didn’t earn our money. You’ll get sick of money questions, how are you spending it, where do you keep it, any left?

Getting back to your friends for a moment, they will change. All lotto winners think they’re going to have the same friends and do the same things.

But if you have $100M and you want to fly to Europe for the weekend with your buddies, you have to be willing to pick up everyone else’s tab. Doing that gets old, fast.

In Ohio you can stay anonymous with your winnings, but in Pennsylvania, your name will be public.

If you want to give a charity a big sum of money, spread it over time, that way you keep some control and make sure the charity is spending the cash wisely.

Do lotto winners still play the lottery? Yes, they do, over and over because they’re sure they’re going to win again. That’s one part of life after lotto that won’t change.