Morning sunshine with late day rain Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly, with partly cloudy skies and frosty windshields. Temperatures in the upper 20’s. Early sunshine for Wednesday, with increasing clouds and showers likely into mid afternoon. High in the lower 50’s.



DAMP BUT MILD TONIGHT

Rain is likely tonight, with a mild low in the mid 40’s.



RAIN DEVELOPS AGAIN INTO THE AFTERNOON WITH THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

Scattered rain and possible thunderstorms on Thursday. High in the mid to upper 60’s. Warm Thursday night, with a low around 60°. Showers and thunderstorms possible.



STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY

Scattered rain and thunderstorms for Friday, with possible strong storms as a cold front approaches the Valley. WIndy. High in the upper 60’s. Early shower or storm chance Friday night. Windy conditions and skies clearing overnight.



COLDER BUT SUNNY FOR THE WEEKEND

Much colder into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 20’s.

Upper 40’s with scattered clouds for Saturday. Mostly clear and cold into Sunday morning, low in the lower 20’s.

Partly sunny Sunday, high in the lower 40’s. Sunday night low in the mid 20’s and a few clouds.



WINTRY MIX CHANCE MONDAY

Scattered clouds and lower 40’s for Monday. Chance for rain or snow into the late day and evening. Warmer Monday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Cloudy skies and warmer on Tuesday with a chance for isolated showers. High in the upper 40’s.

Mid 30’s and cloudy Tuesday night.

Partly sunny and a little warmer Wednesday, high in the lower 50’s.