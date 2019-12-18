Morning snow showers and turning cold for your Wednesday

Weather turns milder and stays dry through the weekend and into Christmas week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clearing skies early this evening with snow showers developing in the early morning … lows in the low 20s
— Morning snow showers then turning cold and blustery … highs in the mid 20s early then falling into the upper teens by Wednesday evening
— Mostly sunny and cold Thursday with highs in the mid 20s
— Milder and dry into the weekend with highs in the mid 30s Friday, near 40 Saturday and in the mid 40s Sunday
— Weather stays mild and dry into the week of Christmas with highs in the low-to-mid 40s next Monday and for Christmas Eve
— The forecast for Christmas Day also looks mild and dry with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low 40s