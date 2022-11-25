(WYTV)

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scattered rain showers are present throughout the Valley as a cold front approaches.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the mid to upper 40s. They will stay around this temperature mark all day.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Grab an umbrella as you head out the door. The chance for rain showers lasts throughout the morning as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 40s.

FUTURE TRACKER

Rain showers move out of the Valley early this afternoon. Expect dry and cloudy weather heading this evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s overnight. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the low 50s. Clouds will begin developing tomorrow night and rain showers move in again for Sunday.

TODAY

Morning rain will move east of the Valley by this afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s for the majority of your Friday.

TONIGHT

Clouds will stick around with patchy fog. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s.

SATURDAY

Plan for partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Rain returns for Sunday with temperatures in the mid 50s. A rain chance will last into Monday morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s to start the work week. Dry weather returns Tuesday. Rain enters the forecast again on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Snow chances for the northern part of the viewing area return Thursday.