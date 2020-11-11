Morning rain and cooler for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Rain this morning. Be alert for slick roads. We haven’t had rain for over a week and the roads tend to be slick after a long dry spell. Temperatures are mild, we’re in the

lower 60’s. Rain showers will taper off into early afternoon. High today in the low to mid 60’s. We already have a tenth to a quarter inch of rain, and we can see another quarter

inch. Breaks for afternoon sunshine.



COOLING TONIGHT

Clearing and cooling tonight. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.



SEASONAL FOR THE END OF THE WEEK

Sunny and seasonal Thursday. High in the lower 50’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 30’s Thursday night.



SUNNY AND SEASONAL TO END THE WEEK

Mostly sunny and seasonal Friday, high in the low to mid 50’s.

A cold front comes through dry Friday night and into Saturday. Low Friday night in the lower 30’s and patchy frost.

TEMPERATURE ROLLERCOASTER FOR WEEKEND

Cool Saturday, with increasing clouds. High in the mid 40’s.

Warmer air moves in Saturday night. Low around 40° and a chance for a shower.

Isolated showers Sunday and warmer. High around 60°.



COLDER INTO THE WEEK WITH WINTRY MIX

Low around 40° with a shower chance Sunday night.

Colder for Monday with isolated shower chance. High in the upper 40’s.

Colder Monday night, with a low around 30°. Chance for light snow.

Rain or snow chance for Tuesday and Wednesday.

High on Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 30’s.