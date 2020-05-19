Morning light rain to partly sunny Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Scattered rain this morning, mainly before 10am. Temperatures in the mid 50’s. High around 70° for a cooler day. Breezy, with winds gusting up to 30mph at times today. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the lower 50’s.



MAINLY DRY WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance for a sprinkle. High in the mid to upper 60’s. Slight chance for sprinkles or light rain Wednesday night, low in the upper 40’s.



ISOLATED SHOWERS OR STORMS LATE WEEK

Chance for isolated showers and mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the lower 70’s. Chance for showers Thursday night, low in the low to mid 50’s. Chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday. High in the low to mid 70’s. Partly cloudy Friday night, low in the mid 50’s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Nice weather overall for the weekend. Mainly sunshine and clouds Saturday, with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up into the afternoon. High in the upper 70’s. Upper 50’s Saturday night, low in the upper 50’s. High around 80° Sunday with mainly sunny skies and an isolated afternoon storm chance. Lower 60’s an partly cloudy Sunday night.



MEMORIAL DAY STORM CHANCE

Chance for showers or a few thunderstorms for Monday, high in the lower 80’s. Low 60’s Monday night, with a chance for a shower.

Mainly cloudy Tuesday, with an isolated shower and high in the lower 80’s