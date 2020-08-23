More thunderstorms in the forecast for your Monday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chances for showers and storms stick around all week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— A few leftover showers tonight then becoming partly sunny…Low: 66
— Mostly sunny Monday with isolated storms possible…High: 87
— More isolated storms Tuesday…Low: 68…High: 86
— A spotty shower is possible Wednesday…Low: 62…High: 87
— More spotty showers or storms possible Thursday…Low: 67…High: 91
— Chance for thunderstorms for Friday…Low: 69…High: 83
— Mostly sunny with a spotty shower next Saturday…Low: 63…High: 78
— Mostly sunny and cooler next Sunday…Low: 55…High: 73

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com