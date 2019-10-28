More sunshine and warm weather Tuesday

Rain arrives late Wednesday and sticks around for Halloween

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Clear tonight with isolated pockets of fog … lows in the upper 40s
— Increasing clouds Tuesday … becoming partly sunny in the afternoon … highs in the upper 60s
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday … rain developing in the late afternoon or evening … highs in the mid 60s
— Rain likely all day Thursday for Halloween … highs in the mid 60s
— Rain wraps up Friday with much cooler air moving in for the weekend … highs only in the mid 40s Friday through Sunday
— A modest warming trend starts next week with highs in the 50s next Monday

