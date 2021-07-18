More sunshine and great weather for your Monday

Next week stays mostly dry with seasonable temps and lower humidity levels
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog possible…LOW: 60
— Mostly sunny Monday…HIGH: 82
— Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible Tuesday…LOW: 61…HIGH: 85
— Mostly sunny with a chance for a spotty shower Wednesday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 77
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 81
— Chance for showers or thunderstorms Friday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 79
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 60…HIGH: 81
— Chance for a shower or thunderstorm next Sunday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 80