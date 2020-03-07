More sunshine and even warmer for your Sunday

The mild weather will stick around for most of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear and a bit chilly tonight … lows in the upper 20s
— Sunny and mild Sunday … highs near 60
— Increasing clouds but still mild Monday … highs in the low 60s
— Rain likely Tuesday … highs in the mid 50s
— Rain showers likely and cooler Wednesday … highs in the mid 40s
— Mostly sunny and mild again for Thursday … highs in the low 50s
— A chance for showers Friday … highs in the low 50s
— Maybe a morning snow shower then clearing skies next Saturday … highs in the mid 40s