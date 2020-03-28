More showers and storms in the forecast for tonight and Sunday

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine news conference set for 2 pm
WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Showers and thundershowers tonight…one or two may be strong…nearly steady temps with a low near 60
— Showers and thunderstorms Sunday especially early…breezy with an early-day high around 70 then falling to near 60 in the afternoon
— Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers and cooler Monday…highs in the upper 40s
— Staying cool and mostly cloudy Tuesday…highs in the upper 40s
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers…highs near 50
— Partly sunny Thursday…highs in the mid 50s
— Warmer and mostly sunny Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms…highs in the low 60s
— Chance for more showers and storms next Saturday…highs in the mid 50s

