More showers and storms in the forecast for tonight and Sunday

Then turning cooler for the start of the work week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Showers and thundershowers tonight…one or two may be strong…nearly steady temps with a low near 60
— Showers and thunderstorms Sunday especially early…breezy with an early-day high around 70 then falling to near 60 in the afternoon
— Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers and cooler Monday…highs in the upper 40s
— Staying cool and mostly cloudy Tuesday…highs in the upper 40s
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers…highs near 50
— Partly sunny Thursday…highs in the mid 50s
— Warmer and mostly sunny Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms…highs in the low 60s
— Chance for more showers and storms next Saturday…highs in the mid 50s