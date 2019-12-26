More morning fog and warmth for your Thursday

Seasonably warm weather lasts through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Nearly steady temperatures and fog develops by morning … temps in the upper 30s
— Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower Thursday … highs in the upper 50s
— Isolated showers and seasonably warm Friday … highs in the mid 50s
— Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 50s
— Rain likely Sunday but still warm … highs in the upper 50s
— Rain wraps up and may change over to light snow Monday … temps falling from the mid 40s into the low 30s
— Fair weather and cooler New Year’s Eve and Day with highs near 40

