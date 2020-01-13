More mild weather and possibly a stray shower for your Tuesday

Another mild day Wednesday before cooler weather returns
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight … lows in the low 30s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a stray sprinkle possible and mild with highs in the low 50s
— Another mild day Wednesday … partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s
— Scattered snow showers Thursday and cooler with highs in the mid 30s
— Mostly cloudy and cool Friday with highs in the low 30s
— A weekend storm arrives Friday night with snow changing to a wintry mix into Saturday and possibly changing over to all rain and back to snow Saturday evening and Sunday
— Highs in the low 40s Saturday … highs in the mid 20s Sunday and low 20s next Monday