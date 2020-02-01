More light snow in the forecast tonight and early Sunday

The weather starts out dry and mild for next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— More periods of light snow tonight…little to no accumulation…lows near 30
— Morning rain and snow showers Sunday…then turning partly sunny…highs in the mid 40s
— Mild and dry to start the week with highs near 50 Monday and Tuesday
— Rain arrives late Tuesday with a rain/snow mix possible Wednesday and a wintry mix Thursday and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s
— A second storm arrives late Friday with more rain/snow mix possible late Friday into next Saturday…highs in the upper 30s