More light snow in the forecast tonight and early Sunday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather starts out dry and mild for next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— More periods of light snow tonight…little to no accumulation…lows near 30
— Morning rain and snow showers Sunday…then turning partly sunny…highs in the mid 40s
— Mild and dry to start the week with highs near 50 Monday and Tuesday
— Rain arrives late Tuesday with a rain/snow mix possible Wednesday and a wintry mix Thursday and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s
— A second storm arrives late Friday with more rain/snow mix possible late Friday into next Saturday…highs in the upper 30s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com