More great weather in the forecast for your Sunday

Rain returns to the Valley late Monday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear and quiet tonight…lows in the upper 20s
— Lots of sunshine and mild Sunday…highs near 50
— Mostly cloudy Monday with showers developing late in the afternoon…highs in the upper 40s
— Rain on Tuesday…highs again in the upper 40s
— Rain likely Wednesday…highs in the upper 40s
— Colder Thursday with snow showers likely…highs in the mid 30s
— Cool with isolated snow showers Friday…highs near 30
— Isolated snow showers next Saturday…highs near 30