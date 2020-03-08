More clouds but even warmer for your Monday

Rain showers arrive Monday evening and stick around for Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear and mild tonight with nearly steady temps … lows in the low 40s
— Still mild Monday with increasing clouds … highs in the low 60s
— Rain likely Monday night … lows near 50
— Rain and showers likely Tuesday … an early-day high in the mid 50s … temps falling to near 40 in the afternoon
— A chance for rain showers Wednesday afternoon … highs in the upper 40s
— Partly sunny Thursday and mild once again … highs in the upper 50s
— Rain and showers possible early Friday … an early-day high in the upper 50s
— An isolated shower possible next Saturday … a little cooler with highs in the upper 40s
— Mostly sunny next Sunday but still a bit cool with highs in the upper 40s