More clouds but even warmer for your Monday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain showers arrive Monday evening and stick around for Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear and mild tonight with nearly steady temps … lows in the low 40s
— Still mild Monday with increasing clouds … highs in the low 60s
— Rain likely Monday night … lows near 50
— Rain and showers likely Tuesday … an early-day high in the mid 50s … temps falling to near 40 in the afternoon
— A chance for rain showers Wednesday afternoon … highs in the upper 40s
— Partly sunny Thursday and mild once again … highs in the upper 50s
— Rain and showers possible early Friday … an early-day high in the upper 50s
— An isolated shower possible next Saturday … a little cooler with highs in the upper 40s
— Mostly sunny next Sunday but still a bit cool with highs in the upper 40s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com