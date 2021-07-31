More clouds and a few showers possible for your Sunday

Next week starts off with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear this evening then increasing clouds after midnight with a few early morning showers possible…LOW: 59
— Mostly to partly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible…HIGH: 76
— Mostly sunny Monday…LOW: 55…HIGH: 75
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…53…HIGH: 78
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 57…HIGH: 81
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 60…HIGH: 84
— Partly sunny Friday with a spotty shower possible…LOW: 61…HIGH: 82
— Partly sunny next Saturday with a spotty thunderstorm…LOW: 63…HIGH: 84
— Mostly cloudy next Sunday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 88