LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is going to be the nicest day of the upcoming week. Expect mild temperatures with highs in the lower 60s and lots of sunshine. Tuesday comes with another increase in clouds and that will keep temperatures from warming as much. Highs will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. The next storm system will arrive Wednesday. Showers are likely with mid-50s for highs. Scattered showers continue Thursday as highs drop back to the lower 50s. Friday will also be mostly cloudy with highs staying in the lower 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.