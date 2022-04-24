Sunday

Sunday is certainly a day to get outside and enjoy the warm temperatures while we have them. It will be dry with a light southerly breeze. Expect partly sunny skies. Highs return to around 80°. Mild temperatures will continue Sunday night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s again with a few clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Enjoy that weekend warmth while we have it because we will start heading back to chilly temperatures next week. Highs Monday will still be mild, reaching the mid-70s. A cold front arrives Monday and brings rain with and thunderstorms into Monday evening. That cold front also opens the door for chilly temps to return. Highs will fall to the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday. Temps drop to the mid-40s Wednesday with the chance for a few showers. Any showers during the colder parts of the day Wednesday may mix with a few snowflakes. Highs will be around 50° next Thursday with partly sunny skies. We will have the chance for showers returning Friday with temps in the mid-50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.