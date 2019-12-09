Mild with rain for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mild weather today and tonight. Temperatures in the mid 40’s this morning. Expect a wet day today. Breezy, with wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph. Steady rain likely for much of the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 50’s toward sunset.



SLIGHT THUNDERSTORM RISK TONIGHT

Mild temperatures tonight, breezy with rain showers off and on. Evening temperatures stay in the lower 50’s. A slight chance for a thunderstorm as the cold front approaches late night.Cooling overnight into the lower 40’s by Daybreak.

MIXED PRECIPITATION AND FALLING TEMPERATURES TUESDAY

Rain shower chance, with afternoon temperatures falling into the mid 30’s. There may be a short period of freezing rain. Scattered snow showers into the afternoon . A dusting of snow is all we’ll get from it. Much colder into Wednesday morning. Low in the lower 20’s.

ARCTIC AIR, COLD BUT DRY

An arctic air mass will move into the Valley, with sunshine and cold temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s Wednesday. Mostly clear and cold Wednesday night, low in the mid teens. Sunny and a bit warmer for Thursday, high in the lower 30’s. Partly cloudy skies Thursday night, low around 20°.



FRIDAY WARMER; NEXT STORM MOVES IN THIS WEEKEND

Sunshine and clouds and warmer for Friday, high in the lower 40’s. Not as cold Thursday night, low in the mid 30’s. High in the mid 40’s for Friday, with increasing clouds. Rain chance Friday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s. Scattered showers likely Saturday, high in the mid 40’s.

Rain or snow chance Sunday, high in the lower 40’s. Slight chance for a few flurries Sunday night, low around 30°. Mid to upper 30’s next Monday, a few snow showers with mainly cloudy skies.