Mild with partly sunny Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and temperatures in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s around the Valley this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s this afternoon. Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Upper 40’s tonight, with mostly cloudy skies.

SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid 60’s. Chance for a few showers into the afternoon. Into Wednesday night we’ll see rain developing late.

DAMP HALLOWEEN

Shower chance, with a warm front lifting North through the Valley overnight into Thursday morning. Low in the mid 50’s. An area of low pressure will bring a strong cold front through the area. Rain will be likely with thunderstorms also possible Thursday afternoon. High in the mid 60’s.

TRICK OR TREATING WEATHER

Expect rain and breezy conditions for trick or treating hours. Mid 60’s to lower 60’s from 5pm-7pm. Showers likely Thursday night and into Friday morning. Much cooler, with a low in the upper 30’s.

SIGNIFICANT TEMPERATURE DROP FRIDAY; CHILLY WEEKEND

Chilly Friday with early day rain. Breezy and blustery. High only in the mid 40’s. Colder into Saturday morning, low in the lower 30’s. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high in the mid 40’s. Chilly Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Low in the lower 30’s. TURN CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR BEFORE GOING TO BED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING.

Partly sunny with a slight chance for an isolated shower Sunday. High in the lower 40’s. Sunday night low around 30°.

A BIT WARMER MONDAY

Partly sunny and warmer Monday, high around 50°.