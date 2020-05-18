Mild with off and on showers Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads and mild temperatures for Monday morning. We’re in the low to mid 60’s. Rounds of mainly light rain today. Western edges of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties could see some brief moderate to heavy rain. High in the low to mid 70’s. Chance for showers tonight, mainly before midnight. Cooler, with a low in the low to mid 50’s.



ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR TUESDAY

Chance for isolated showers as an area of low pressure drifts South overnight Tuesday. Cooler and breezy, with a high in the low to mid 60’s. Isolated showers Tuesday night, low in the upper 40’s.



MAINLY DRY FOR WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a slight chance for a few sprinkles Wednesday. High in the low to mid 60’s. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 40’s.



SHOWER CHANCE RAMPS UP LATE WEEK

Chance for isolated showers Thursday, high in the upper 60’s. Scattered showers likely Thursday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely Friday, with a high in the lower 70’s. Chance for showers Friday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s.



WARM WITH POP-UP STORM RISK FOR THE WEEKEND

Chance for isolated showers but mainly partly sunny skies Saturday. High in the mid 70’s. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the mid 50’s. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday, high in the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 50’s.



DRY AND WARM FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Partly sunny Monday, high in the upper 70’s.