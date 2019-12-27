Mild with light rain chance Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

We tied a record for high temperature yesterday…64° sharing the record with 1982 and 2016.

Very quiet, mild weather for today, a little cooler, and spotty light rain. No record today..record is 65° from 2008. Mainly cloudy with drizzle chance this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 50’s.

Cloudy and patchy fog tonight. Colder, with a low in the lower 30’s.



MILD WEEKEND; DAMP SUNDAY

Colder into Saturday morning, with a low in the low to mid 30’s. Partly sunny and a high in the lower 50’s for Saturday. Lower 40’s and partly cloudy Saturday night. Showers likely and mild for Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 50’s. Turning colder Sunday night, with a rain to snow mix.



TURNING COLDER MONDAY

Rain showers with a late day snow chance Monday. High in the lower 40’s. Lower 30’s into Tuesday morning with a chance for flurries.



COOL AND MAINLY DRY LAST DAY OF THE YEAR

Partly sunny and a high around 40° for Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy New Year’s Evening, low in the mid to upper 20’s. Mostly cloudy and a high in the upper 30’s for the first day of 2020. Upper 20’s Wednesday night into Thursday. High around 40 on Thursday, with a few afternoon showers.