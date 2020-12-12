Mild weather continues Saturday with rain showers arriving–Here’s when the temps start dropping

Still mild but not as nice of a day Saturday. While the weekend starts off warm, it won't end that way -- Here's a walk-through of what to plan for this weekend:

TONIGHT

Skies turn overcast Friday night and temperatures remain mild. Lows will be around 40° at daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Low pressure moves into the region Saturday, bringing some rain showers to the Valley. We will be cloudy at daybreak. Rain chances rise through the morning, with showers developing toward late-morning. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast the rest of the day. Expect hit-or-miss showers, not a washout from start to finish. Saturday will also be a bit breezy with a southwesterly wind around 10-20MPH. Highs remain well above average, warming to the lower 50s.

Saturday Night

Showers will become more isolated into Saturday evening and overnight. The cold front clears the area overnight and colder air will begin moving in. By sunrise Sunday, temps will be down around the upper 30s to 40°. The chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle will linger into the early morning.

Sunday

The warmest part of our Sunday will be the early morning. Temperatures around 40° at sunrise will fall into the 30s after sunrise, which is where temperatures hover through the day. It will be mostly cloudy and a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question. As the temperatures approach the freezing mark later in the day, any isolated sprinkles will be able to mix with a stray flurry. However, the majority of the day is looking dry. Clouds break up a bit Sunday night with temperatures dropping to around 30° by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week will be feeling wintry again. Highs return to the 30s Monday and we are looking daytime temps in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s throughout the week. There will be a few chances for some snow. Flurries or a stray snow shower are possible Monday. The next storm after the weekend system comes mid-week, bringing a better chance for some snowflakes. We will need to monitor the middle of the week for a chance at a little accumulation.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.