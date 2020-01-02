Mild day to take down decorations Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures around 30° around the Valley for Thursday morning. Mainly clear skies. Warmer today, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s. Sunny early with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Towards dusk, we’ll have a slight chance for a light rain shower.



RAIN LIKELY TONIGHT AND FRIDAY

Mild Thursday night, with rain showers likely. Low in the upper 30’s. Rain likely for Friday, high in the lower 50’s. Scattered rain showers into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 30’s.



FALLING TEMPS SATURDAY

Early high Saturday in the upper 40’s with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Rain/snow mix Saturday afternoon. Saturday night low in the mid to upper 30’s with snow showers possible.

SNOW SHOWER EARLY AND AGAIN LATE SUNDAY

Sunday high in the mid to upper 30’s with isolated rain or snow showers.



SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY FOR FIRST FULL WEEK OF 2020

Mostly cloudy with snow showers into Monday morning, low in the mid 20’s. Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid to upper 30’s Monday. Mostly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s. Chance for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday, high in the lower 40’s. Tuesday night low in the mid to upper teens with a chance for light snow.

Early snow shower chance Wednesday, high in the upper 20’s. Cold, low in the middle teens into Thursday morning. Partly sunny next Thursday and warming, high in the upper 30’s.