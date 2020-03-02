Mild and rain showers likely for your Monday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather will stay mild for most of the upcoming week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Increasing clouds tonight…becoming partly to mostly cloudy…lows in the upper 30s
— Cloudy, mild and showers likely Monday…highs in the upper 40s
— Morning showers Tuesday…highs around 50
— Isolated morning snow showers Wednesday…then turning partly sunny…highs in the upper 40s
— Mostly sunny and mild Thursday…highs in the low 50s
— Cooler Friday with light snow possible…highs in the upper 30s
— Sunny but still seasonably cool Saturday…highs near 40
— Warmer and still sunny next Sunday…highs near 50

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com