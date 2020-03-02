Mild and rain showers likely for your Monday

Weather will stay mild for most of the upcoming week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Increasing clouds tonight…becoming partly to mostly cloudy…lows in the upper 30s

— Cloudy, mild and showers likely Monday…highs in the upper 40s

— Morning showers Tuesday…highs around 50

— Isolated morning snow showers Wednesday…then turning partly sunny…highs in the upper 40s

— Mostly sunny and mild Thursday…highs in the low 50s

— Cooler Friday with light snow possible…highs in the upper 30s

— Sunny but still seasonably cool Saturday…highs near 40

— Warmer and still sunny next Sunday…highs near 50