(WYTV) – What did we eat hundreds of years ago? What, for example, would you find on the table in colonial America, the 17th and 18 centuries?

You’d find roasted beaver tails. We hunted beaver all over America for heir pelts and didn’t want to waste any part of the animal. The tail was mostly fat but it was a popular dish.

People also ate eels. They baked them into pies, you can still buy them in shops in London and throughout England.

Scottish and Irish settlers brought their recipe for Clabber with them to the Appalachian region in the 18th century.

Clabber is just a form of yogurt, soured, curdled milk usually eaten with spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or pepper.

They typically ate three times a day, breakfast at 6 am, then dinner at noon and supper at 6 pm.

They rarely used forks and spoons, most people ate from bowls and used knives to scoop up their food.

The colonists ate food mostly for sustenance and survival and most people ate their food boiled.