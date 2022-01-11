Medical reason why many women are always cold

(WYTV)- Five fun facts about your body:



As you get older, your feet grow larger. The tendons and ligaments in your feet may weaken, causing the arches to flatten, which means feet get wider and longer.



It’s more prone in people who are overweight, who get swollen feet or ankles, or who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes. The average gain is about one shoe size by age 70 or 80.



You know that feeling on a roller coaster called air time? You’re out of your seat, plunging down and your insides are actually shifting, too. Some loosely connected internal organs such as your stomach and intestines get their own little “airtime.” But don’t worry, they’re not damaged.



The human stomach can dissolve razor blades. We rank acids on a scale from 0 to 14, the lower the pH level, the stronger the acid. Human stomach acid is typically 1.0 to 2.0, meaning that it has an incredibly strong pH and scientists have found that a razor blade dissolved after two hours of immersion in stomach acid.



Women always seem colder than men. why?



Women tend to have a more body fat and conserve more heat around their core keeping vital organs warm but hands and feet cold. And when exposed to the same freezing temperature, the blood vessels in women’s fingers constrict more than men’s do, which is why they turn white more quickly.



And achy joints can really forecast the weather. Atmospheric pressure often drops right before bad weather sets in; this shift could cause body tissue to expand, which can lead to swelling and pain. Researchers at Tufts University found that every 10 degree drop in temperature equaled a small increase in arthritic knee pain.