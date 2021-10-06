Mainly sunny today with slim shower chance

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.
Partly to mostly sunny today, with a slight chance for a brief shower mid-afternoon.
High in the low to mid 80’s.
PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT
Partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog into Tuesday morning. Low in the lower 60’s.
WARMER TUESDAY, COOLER WEDNESDAY
Partly to mostly sunny with another slight chance for a late day isolated shower or storm. High in the mid 80’s and a bit more humid.
Low to mid 60’s with an isolated storm chance early evening.
Cooler for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 70’s and less humid. Partly to mostly sunny.
Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night for a cool night.
ANOTHER NICE DAY THURSDAY BEFORE END OF WEEK STORM CHANCES
Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high in the lower 80’s.
Low to mid 60’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
Chance for storms Friday and a high around 80°.
Chance for showers Friday night. Low around 60°.
ISOLATED SHOWER OR STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND
Lower 80’s and chance for isolated showers for Saturday.
Low to mid 60’s with an isolated shower chance Saturday night.
Partly sunny with isolated storm chance Sunday. High around 80°.
