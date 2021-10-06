Mainly sunny today with slim shower chance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 6, the state is reporting a total of 1,445,786 (+6,296) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 74,620 (+337) hospitalizations and 9,609 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,344,385 Ohioans — 54.28% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,086 from the previous day.