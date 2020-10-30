Mainly morning rain Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and light rain or a moderate shower scattered around the Valley. Temperatures in the lower 40’s. Mainly morning showers for Friday, with temperatures steady in the low to mid 40’s.



COLDER TONIGHT WITH PATCHY FROST

Partly cloudy and colder tonight. Slight sprinkle chance this evening. Low in the low to mid 30’s.



HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK

Patchy frost for Saturday morning. Morning clouds and sunshine, becoming

mostly sunny into the afternoon. High around 50° for Halloween day.

TRICK OR TREATING

Sunshine and partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40’s to mid 40’s by 7pm.

Beautiful full moon for Halloween, the first time in all time zones since 1944.



Fall Back Saturday night. Turn clocks BACK one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning.



SHOWERS DEVELOP SUNDAY AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT

Cloudy with scattered showers Sunday. High in the lower 50’s.

Colder into Sunday night and rain will mix with snow showers overnight. Low around 30° into Monday morning.



COLD WITH RAIN/SNOW MIX CHANCE MONDAY

Isolated snow showers to rain/snow mix chance for Monday. High only in the upper 30’s.



WARMING UP FOR ELECTION DAY

Partly cloudy and low in the lower 30’s into Tuesday morning. A push of warm air and dry conditions for Election Day Tuesday. High in the lower 50’s. Clear and cool for Tuesday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.



UNSEASONABLY MILD FOR MID TO LATE WEEK

Sunny and 60° for Wednesday. Partly cloudy and mild Wednesday night. Low in the lower 40’s. Mostly sunny and low to mid 60’s for Thursday.

Sunshine and clouds for Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 60’s.