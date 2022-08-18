(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

A little patchy fog, but mainly clear and cool this morning in the lower 50’s.

Overall a dry day, mostly to partly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. It’s a small risk, between 3pm and 7pm. High around 80°.



PATCHY FOG TONIGHT

Clouds early, clearing overnight, low in the upper 50’s.



NICE FRIDAY, BECOMING MORE HUMID SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warmer Friday, high in the mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 60’s Friday night.

Early sunshine and more humid Saturday. High in the mid 80’s with isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

Mid 60’s Saturday night, with isolated shower or thunderstorm chance.



DAMP SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday, high in the lower 80’s.

Showers likely Sunday night with isolated thunderstorms. Low in the mid 60’s.

Shower chance Monday morning, with showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon. High in the upper 70’s.



COOL WITH A SPOTTY SHOWER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and a chance for a shower or storm Monday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance for a few showers. High in the upper 70’s.

Chance for a shower on Tuesday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high around 80° and a chance for a few showers.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, low around 60°.

Partly sunny Thursday, high around 80°.