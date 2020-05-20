Mainly cloudy Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies with light rain in Columbiana county early this morning.

Temperatures are cool, in the low to mid 50’s. Cloudy today, with a high in the mid to upper 60’s. Partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 40’s.



MAINLY CLOUDY THURSDAY

Cloudy Thursday, with a slight chance for sprinkles or a light rain shower. High in the upper 60’s. Partly cloudy with a low in the lower 50’s.



SHOWER CHANCE AHEAD OF WARM AIR MASS FOR WEEKEND

Better risk for rain or a few thunderstorms on Friday, a 40% likelihood. Temperatures in the mid 60’s. Low to mid 50’s Friday night, mostly cloudy.

A warm air mass moves into the region for the weekend. Mainly sunny Saturday and a jump in temperatures into the mid to upper 70’s. Small risk for an isolated storm to develop into the late afternoon and evening. Mid to upper 50’s Saturday night, partly to mostly cloudy.

Lower 80’s for Sunday, with another chance late day for a storm to develop. Low around 60° into Monday morning.



AFTERNOON STORMS POSSIBLE MEMORIAL DAY

Sunshine and clouds for Memorial Day, with isolated showers and storms developing into the afternoon.

Isolated storms possible Monday night, low in the lower 60’s. Isolated storms possible Tuesday with partly sunny skies. High in the low to mid 80’s. Low 60’s Tuesday night, isolated shower chance. Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the lower 80’s.