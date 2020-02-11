Mainly cloudy Tuesday; Wednesday night storm could prompt advisories

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Foggy this morning, with visibility down to less than a half mile in spots. Temperatures in the lower 30’s. Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance for a sprinkle or flurry early morning. High today in the upper 30’s. Cloudy tonight, with a low in the mid 20’s.



SOUTHERN STORM TO IMPACT VALLEY WEDNESDAY

Cloudy for Wednesday with rain developing into the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s. Rain will mix with sleet, and snow showers into the evening. The storm track will be crucial in determining accumulation. If we stay warmer, rain mixed with snow would cut down on accumulation. If colder, snow could start to accumulate into the evening with a blanket of snow in the range of 2″ to 4″ by late evening and early overnight. Best chance for this amount would be Trumbull and Mercer counties, as well as Northern Mahoning and Lawrence counties. Low around 30° into Thursday morning.



SNOW SHOWERS OR MIX THURSDAY

Snow or rain mix into mid morning, with snow showers possible into the afternoon. Light accumulations of 1″ to 2″. High in the low to mid 30’s.



ARCTIC AIR TO MOVE IN THURSDAY NIGHT

Turning colder into Friday morning, with a chance for light snow showers and squalls, low in the lower teens. A frigid Friday, with light snow showers and a high only reaching 20°. Clearing skies and frigid into Saturday morning, low in the mid single digits.



WARMING TREND SATURDAY AND INTO SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday and temperatures rebound into the upper 20’s. Not as cold Saturday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Sunday will be warmer, with a high in the lower 40’s. Mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. Sunday night low in the lower 30’s with a chance for light rain or snow.

Monday will be cloudy, with a chance for flurries early, mixing with an isolated rain shower. High in the lower 40’s. Low 30’s into Tuesday morning and cloudy.

Tuesday high around 50° with a chance for a rain shower under cloudy skies.