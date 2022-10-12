(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and mild in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s this morning.

Cloudy overall today, and temperatures in the lower 70’s. Late-day shower chance.



RAIN LIKELY TONIGHT, THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms tonight, mainly after 9pm. Rain could be heavy at times and there could be some gusty winds. Low around 50°.



COOLER, MAINLY MORNING RAIN THURSDAY

Showers likely Thursday, mainly before 11am. Cooler in the lower 60’s.

Mainly cloudy and cooler Thursday night in the mid to upper 30’s.



COOL FRIDAY FOR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Partly sunny Friday, high in the mid to upper 50’s. Low 50’s to mid 40’s for Football games.

Partly cloudy and cool in the lower 40’s Friday into Saturday.



A FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS SATURDAY, PARTLY SUNNY SUNDAY

Partly sunny in the morning Saturday, with isolated rain developing in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Chance for a shower Saturday night, mainly cloudy and a low in the upper 30’s.

Lower 60’s Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Chance for a few showers Sunday night, low in the upper 30’s.



UNSETTLED WEATHER EARLY WEEK WITH FIRST SNOW CHANCES

Turning colder for next week. High Monday around 50° with cloudy skies and isolated showers. Rain could mix with snow showers Monday night. Low in the lower 30’s.

Cold for Tuesday. High only in the lower 40’s with rain mixing with snow at times.

Snow shower chance Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.

Mid 40’s next Wednesday, with a chance for a snow/rain mix.