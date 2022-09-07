(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy today with an afternoon sprinkle. High in the mid 70’s.

Cloudy early with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.



WARMER WITH SUNSHINE LATE WEEK

Mostly sunny Thursday, high around 80°.

Upper 50’s and mostly clear skies Thursday night.

Mostly sunny and lower 80’s Friday.



GREAT WEATHER FOR FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

Beautiful weather to hit the local stadiums Friday night, upper 70’s for the game.

Low in the upper 50’s overnight.



SHOWERS RETURN LATE WEEKEND

Sunny early Saturday with increasing clouds into the afternoon. High in the low 80’s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in lower 60’s with a slight shower chance.

Cloudy with scattered showers Sunday, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Mostly cloudy and a few showers Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



UNSETTLED WEATHER FOR FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK

Scattered showers Monday with a high in the low to mid 70’s.

Mostly cloudy Monday night with a few showers. Low around 60°.

Mid 70’s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance.

Mid 50’s with a shower chance Tuesday night.

Mid 70’s next Wednesday and mostly cloudy with a few showers.