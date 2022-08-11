(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly sunny today with a slight chance for an isolated shower into the late morning or early afternoon.

High in the upper 70’s.



STURGEON SUPERMOON TONIGHT

Full moon rises tonight at 9:35pm. Mostly clear and mid 50’s tonight.



SUNNY, COOL FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Mostly sunny Friday, high in the upper 70’s.

Clear and cool Friday night, low in the lower 50’s.

Sunny for Saturday, around 80°.

Partly cloudy and mid to upper 50’s Saturday night.



ISOLATED SHOWERS SUNDAY AND INTO EARLY WEEK

Chance for a few afternoon showers Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. High in the mid 70’s.

Chance for showers Sunday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Partly sunny with isolated showers Monday, a few thunderstorms possible into the afternoon. High in the mid 70’s.

Chance for a shower or storms Monday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Partly sunny and a chance for an isolated shower or storm Tuesday, high in the upper 70’s.

Isolated shower or storm chance Tuesday night, low in the upper 50’s.

Sun at times Wednesday, a few rain showers possible. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Wednesday night.

Partly sunny Thursday, high in the upper 70’s.