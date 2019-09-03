Mahoning County Public Library offers free community support

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is expanding to provide free social services.

Some of those services could include help with Medicare and Medicaid, transportation or a hot meal. Some programming can include help with mental illness and other challenges.

Licensed counselor Shari Buchmann has an office at the main branch in Youngstown and is heading up the new program.

“There is not going to be anything that’s too big or anything that is going to be too small that I am not willing to help with. That is the one thing our service provides that maybe other services don’t,” Buchmann said.

The social services program started operating at the library in May and has helped 75 people so far.

All the services are free and funded through grants.

You can reach Buchmann at her Youngstown office by calling (330) 720-6883.