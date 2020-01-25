Light snow in the forecast to wrap up the weekend

Seasonable temperatures and quiet weather for next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Light snow likely tonight…up to an inch expected…lows near 30
— Areas of light snow and snow showers Sunday…highs in the mid 30s
— Morning snow showers Monday…then cloudy and cool…highs in the mid 30s
— Quiet weather and seasonable temperatures for the rest of next week…cloudy for Tuesday and Wednesday…more sun on Thursday and Friday…highs in the mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday and in the upper 30s Thursday and Friday
— Next weekend also looks slightly milder than average with quiet weather…fair skies next Saturday and Sunday with highs near 40