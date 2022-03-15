(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Increasing clouds and a chance for late day rain showers. High in the mid 50’s.



QUIET OVERNIGHT

Early evening shower, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low in the upper 30’s.

Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday, high in the low to mid 60’s.

Low in the lower 40’s Wednesday night and partly cloudy.

High in the mid 60’s Thursday, with partly sunny skies.

Low around 50° Thursday night and partly cloudy.



RAIN LIKELY FOR FRIDAY, SEASONAL INTO SPRING WEEKEND

Rain showers developing Friday. High in the mid 60’s.

Colder Friday night, low in the mid 30’s. and a slight chance for a sprinkle early.

Chance for a rain shower Saturday, partly sunny otherwise. High in the mid 40’s.

Low around 30° and mostly cloudy Saturday night.

Partly sunny and high around 50° Sunday for the first day of Spring.

Low around 30° Sunday night and mostly cloudy.



RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY LATE DAY

Upper 50’s and mostly sunny Monday.

Low around 40° Monday night and partly cloudy.

Chance for a late day rain shower Tuesday. High in the low to mid 50’s.