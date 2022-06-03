(WYTV) How often do you change your car’s oil? How often should you?

Motor oil keeps the engine parts lubricated and cool and waiting too long to refresh your oil can damage your engine while changing it too frequently is a waste of money and time. According to the AAA, most new cars come with oil-life monitoring systems built in.

When your oil is no longer doing its job, an alert will pop up on your dashboard. This light will resemble an oil can with liquid dripping from the spout. You or your mechanic can reset the oil-monitoring system after changing your oil.

The old rule of thumb told us change the oil after every 3000 miles or so. But in most new cars, oil is good for at least 7500 miles before you have to replace it. Ford, Volkswagen, Porsche, and certain Toyota engines are built for intervals of 10,000 miles, and BMW engines can run on the same oil for 15,000 miles.

But the numbers can change based on your driving habits: driving a lot in extreme hot or cold, towing a trailer, a lot of stop and go driving will wear out your oil faster.

Your car’s oil-monitoring system will watch this for you.

Let’s say you hardly drive at all, even when your engine is off, oil can still age, and you should refresh it at least once a year with or without the maintenance reminder.