(WYTV)- Between watching TV, staring at cellphones and using laptops for school, kids are spending a lot of time on screens these days.

What’s it doing to their eyes?

For one thing, all this staring at screens seems to have changed our children’s eyesight. Ophthalmologists who specialize in young eyes see a trend that has gone on for decades.

“From 1971 to now, we have seen a doubling of the rate of myopia or nearsightedness, and we think that that is related to a combination of things, but mostly environmental factors of being inside and looking at near things like reading, and also screens, like small screens and then also not spending as much time in the sunlight,” said Dr. Allison Babiuch of the Cleveland Clinic.

Kids who spend a lot of time on screens may also experience “digital eye strain”, headaches, a dry eye feeling and blurry vision. The best way to treat that is by cutting down on screen time.

And tell your kids to blink. Even just resting their eyes, closing them for a few seconds can help.