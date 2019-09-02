Len Rome’s Local Health: Can friends help your memory?

A spatial search would be trying to remember where you parked your car and going directly to it

(WYTV) – Do you find yourself forgetting where you left your keys or where you parked your car?

One way to preserve memory as we get older may be making more friends.

Dr. Elizabeth Kirby from Wexner Medical Center set out to discover why says reconnecting with friends or family can help your memory.

“Trying to figure out whether or not those social ties are actually causing changes in cognition was what I was aiming to do with this study.”

Dr. Kirby says Ohio State University tested mice and their memory using a maze.

Mice that had more social ties were able to find their way out more quickly, their memories improved over time and they could head directly to the escape route.

The human equivalent would be like looking for your car in a large parking lot. You could always walk up and down every single aisle until you stumbled upon your car.

A spatial search would be trying to remember where you parked your car and going directly to it.