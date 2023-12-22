(WYTV)- The holiday season, isn’t it wonderful?

Isn’t everyone all happy and contended, family and good friends all huddled around, not a care in the world?

Sure, and on what planet does this happen? Loneliness and social isolation can hurt your health, and lead to physical and mental health issues. And those can lead to increased risks of stroke, heart attack as well as depression and anxiety.

“It’s not just a ‘it would be nice to have friends’ sort of a thing. It is something that we know that chronic loneliness especially can impact the health of people,” said Dr. Amit Shah of the Community of Internal Medicine.

While everyone can feel lonely and socially isolated at times, we most see it in people over 60. There are many ways to deal with this and they include having your hearing checked. Hearing loss can cause people to withdraw because they can’t understand conversations. And a simple outreach to others can be a step towards better overall health.

Social media is a great tool to find like-minded people, but there’s nothing like a basic human connection.