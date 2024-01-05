(WYTV) — An organization called Donate Life America reports that more than 4,000 people in this country are waiting for a heart transplant this morning. There are only so many hearts to go around.

Every second matters as a transplant team races to provide some patient somewhere with a lifesaving gift. That heart usually comes from someone who was just declared brain dead, when his or her heart is still beating. It never stops — it goes right into the recipient. But a new system called the Organ Care System actually stops the heart, and then doctors revive it.

“We now have this new technology that allows us to place the donor hearts into a special machine, which delivers blood and controls the temperature to the heart to allow it to start beating,” said Dr. Lisa LeMond, doctor of cardiovascular medicine at Mayo Clinic.

It can preserve the donated heart for up to 12 hours, so a recipient can be far away. This should be able to expand the donor pool and give hope to more patients waiting for life.

There are not enough hearts to meet the needs of every patient who could potentially qualify for one, but with this system, we’re getting closer.